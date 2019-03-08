New Masters weekend event 'Augusta at Night' to feature Hootie & the Blowfish, Golfweek

In celebration of the Masters Tournament, Turner Sports and Endeavor have created “Augusta at Night”— a festival featuring golf, food and music which will be held on April 12 at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC.

The event, held six miles from Augusta National, will feature custom golf experiences by Golfweek and a concert by Hootie & the Blowfish before the group begins its 2019 reunion tour, Group Therapy.

More on Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish and their love for golf can be read in this month’s Golfweek magazine.

The celebration, which is expected to become an annual highlight of Masters weekend, will also include a food showcase from Fuku by David Chang’s Momofuku Group.

Information on tickets and VIP packages can be found on the “Augusta at Night” website. Capital One, the main sponsor of the event, is offering cardholders the opportunity to purchase pre-sale concert tickets from Friday through Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. General admission tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Turner Sports and Endeavor have also become sponsors for the 15th Annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough to benefit The First Tee of Augusta. This organization, which has close ties to Hootie & the Blowfish, introduces the game and values of golf to children.