2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Live Blog: Big names lurk near top of leaderboard

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland wearing a special commemorative pair of Nike golf shoes in memory of the late Arnold Palmer during the first round of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 07, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

PGA Tour

By March 8, 2019 7:00 am

Rafa Cabrera-Bello brings a two-shot lead over Keegan Bradley into Round 2 play on Friday as the Arnold Palmer Invitational continues at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are among those in a five-way tie for third place in the annual PGA Tour stop at Arnie’s Place.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot even par Thursday to finish T49 after recording four birdies and four bogies.

Follow our live blog here all day Friday:

TV Info

Friday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.

