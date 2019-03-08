2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Live Blog: Big names lurk near top of leaderboard

Rafa Cabrera-Bello brings a two-shot lead over Keegan Bradley into Round 2 play on Friday as the Arnold Palmer Invitational continues at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are among those in a five-way tie for third place in the annual PGA Tour stop at Arnie’s Place.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot even par Thursday to finish T49 after recording four birdies and four bogies.

Follow our live blog here all day Friday:

TV Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.