International Women's Day: All 39 women in the World Golf Hall of Fame

Friday marks International Women’s Day. The theme is #balanceforbetter. Golf has spent considerable time and effort in recent years to bring more women into the game worldwide.

In terms of what more can be done is always a matter of discussion.

What can be stated without debate is that there have been many great female golfers over the years. Thirty-nine of them have earned enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame. They include Jan Stephenson and Peggy Kirk Bell, who will be inducted in 2019.

To mark International Women’s Day, here’s a gallery honoring those 39 women who have achieved golf’s highest possible lifetime honor.

Each member is listed by her year of induction.