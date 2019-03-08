Oklahoma State maintains grip on No. 1 spot in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which has won four tournaments this season, received all 25 first-place votes and remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. It’s the Cowboys’ 12th consecutive time claiming the top spot.

The Cowboys’ latest victory came Tuesday in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in Mexico. Austin Eckroat was the medalist in the event, as Oklahoma State has had the individual champion in all seven of its tournaments so far this season.

Oklahoma, which won the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, jumps up to No. 2. Vanderbilt is third, Duke is fourth and Arizona State, after finishing second to Oklahoma State in Cabo, jumped eight spots to No. 5, the biggest upward leap in the poll.

Meanwhile, Alabama dropped from No. 4 to out of the poll altogether after an 11th-place finish in the Puerto Rico and a last-place finish in Cabo.

Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Oklahoma State (25) 625 1 2 Oklahoma 547 9 3 Vanderbilt 537 3 4 Duke 519 2 5 Arizona State 517 13 6 Georgia Tech 505 5 7 Texas 473 8 8 Wake Forest 453 7 9 USC 450 6 10 LSU 401 16 11 SMU 339 10 12 California 338 15 13 Clemson 322 12 14 Texas Tech 313 19 15 Auburn 287 11 16 Pepperdine 267 14 17 Georgia 247 18 18 North Florida 171 21 19 NC State 146 NR 20 Baylor 109 NR 21 Texas A&M 102 17 22 South Florida 99 NR 23 Tennessee 79 22 24 Arkansas State 71 23 25 Stanford 37 NR

Dropped from ranking: Alabama (4), Arkansas (20), BYU (24), Illinois (25)

Others receiving votes: Alabama, 34; Illinois, 34; Liberty, 23; Florida State, 21; Arkansas, 19; Louisville, 19; BYU, 9; Florida, 9; UNLV, 2; UCLA, 1

Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Barry (14) 421 1 2 Lynn (2) 407 2 3 West Florida (1) 394 3 4 Florida Southern 354 5 5 Florida Tech 320 4 6 Western Washington 310 6 7 Young Harris 295 14 8 Chico State 266 7 9 Nova Southeastern 265 12 10 St. Marys (TX) 252 10 11 Lincoln Memorial 230 16 12 Saint Leo 207 8 13 Oklahoma Christian 191 9 14 Henderson State 175 11 15 Simon Fraser 150 20 16 Sonoma State 149 NR 17 Limestone 148 13 18 Missouri – St. Louis 146 NR 19 CSU Monterey Bay 123 19 20 Grand Valley State 112 17 21 Carson-Newman 83 NR 22 Columbus State 58 NR 23 Midwestern State 57 18 24 Central Missouri 44 21 25 Lindenwood 43 15

Dropped from ranking: Dixie State (15), Indianapolis (24), Rollins (23), Wingate (22)

Others receiving votes: Arkansas Tech, 32; Central Oklahoma, 26; Rollins, 25; Georgia Southwestern State, 22; USC Aiken, 22; Wingate, 20; Indianapolis, 19; Southern Arkansas, 19; Wayne State (MI), 18; Western New Mexico, 17; Ferris State, 15; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 12; Lander, 11; Queens University of Charlotte, 10; Flagler, 7; McKendree, 6; Valdosta State, 6; Bellarmine, 5; Lenoir Rhyne, 5; Northeastern State, 5; King, 4; Dallas Baptist, 3; Dixie State, 3; Findlay, 3; Missouri Western State, 3; Southern Wesleyan, 3; Newberry, 2; Tusculum, 1; West Georgia, 1

Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Emory (12) 395 1 2 Huntingdon (4) 377 2 3 Illinois Wesleyan 361 4 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 344 3 5 Wittenberg 336 5 6 Methodist 308 8 7 Guilford 294 6 8 Southwestern (TX) 290 7 9 Redlands 285 10 10 La Verne 242 11 11 Washington & Lee 233 9 12 Hope 193 12 13 North Carolina Wesleyan 182 13 14 Pacific Lutheran 179 16 15 Carnegie Mellon 170 14 16 Greensboro 163 15 17 Hampden-Sydney 151 20 18 LaGrange 131 17 T19 Saint Johns (MN) 98 18 T19 Willamette 98 21 21 Rhodes 79 19 22 Whitworth 40 25 23 Babson 28 23 24 St. Thomas (MN) 25 24 25 Oglethorpe 24 NR

Dropped from ranking: Chapman (22)

Others receiving votes: Chapman, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Texas Lutheran, 18; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Transylvania, 13; NYU, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Kenyon, 10; Allegheny, 9; RPI, 8; Rochester, 8; California Lutheran, 7; Franklin & Marshall, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (CT), 3; Berry, 2; Calvin, 2; Piedmont, 2; Williams, 2; Occidental, 1; Trinity (TX) 1

Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Oklahoma City (8) 247 1 2 Coastal Georgia (2) 240 2 3 Texas Wesleyan 212 4 4 Keiser 211 5 5 Dalton State 208 T7 6 Rocky Mountain 198 3 7 British Columbia 182 T7 8 South Carolina Beaufort 177 9 9 Point 168 10 10 William Carey 155 11 11 Johnson & Wales (FL) 136 14 12 Wayland Baptist 123 18 13 Ottawa (AZ) 117 16 14 Truett-McConnell 99 17 15 Taylor 98 13 16 Menlo 93 20 17 Oregon Tech 91 19 18 Mount Mercy 62 23 19 William Woods 55 22 20 Victoria 54 NR 21 Bellevue 50 24 22 Carroll (MT) 47 NR 23 William Jessup 25 NR 24 Sterling 19 NR T25 Indiana Wesleyan 18 NR T25 Morningside 18 NR T25 The Master’s University 18 NR

Dropped from ranking: Missouri Valley (15), Northwestern Ohio (6), Southeastern (FL) (21), Tennessee Wesleyan (25), Thomas (GA) (12)

Others receiving votes: Corban, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Columbia College, 12; Northwestern (IA), 12; Our Lady of the Lake, 12; Houston-Victoria, 11; Cardinal Stritch, 10; Grand View, 10; Kansas Wesleyan, 10; Lewis-Clark State, 9; Mount Marty, 7; St. Ambrose, 4; SCAD Savannah, 2; Central Baptist, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1; Montana Tech, 1

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Midland (4) 49 1 2 Indian Hills (1) 46 2 3 Odessa 35 7 4 Eastern Florida State 34 3 5 Iowa Western 27 4 6 Ranger 21 5 7 Central Alabama 20 8 8 Hutchinson 18 9 9 New Mexico JC 13 6 T10 Calhoun 4 NR T10 Dodge City 4 10

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 3; Eastern Arizona, 1

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 South Mountain (8) 80 1 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast 72 2 3 Kirkwood CC 54 5 4 Meridian 53 4 T5 Murray State (OK) 42 6 T5 Tyler JC 42 3 7 Parkland CC 29 7 8 Walters State JC 25 9 9 Black Hawk CC 19 8 10 Mesa 12 10

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 4; Copiah-Lincoln, 3; Abraham Baldwin, 2; Itawamba, 2; North Central Missouri, 1.