Oklahoma State maintains grip on No. 1 spot in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which has won four tournaments this season, received all 25 first-place votes and remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. It’s the Cowboys’ 12th consecutive time claiming the top spot.
The Cowboys’ latest victory came Tuesday in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in Mexico. Austin Eckroat was the medalist in the event, as Oklahoma State has had the individual champion in all seven of its tournaments so far this season.
Oklahoma, which won the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, jumps up to No. 2. Vanderbilt is third, Duke is fourth and Arizona State, after finishing second to Oklahoma State in Cabo, jumped eight spots to No. 5, the biggest upward leap in the poll.
Meanwhile, Alabama dropped from No. 4 to out of the poll altogether after an 11th-place finish in the Puerto Rico and a last-place finish in Cabo.
Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Oklahoma State (25)
|625
|1
|2
|Oklahoma
|547
|9
|3
|Vanderbilt
|537
|3
|4
|Duke
|519
|2
|5
|Arizona State
|517
|13
|6
|Georgia Tech
|505
|5
|7
|Texas
|473
|8
|8
|Wake Forest
|453
|7
|9
|USC
|450
|6
|10
|LSU
|401
|16
|11
|SMU
|339
|10
|12
|California
|338
|15
|13
|Clemson
|322
|12
|14
|Texas Tech
|313
|19
|15
|Auburn
|287
|11
|16
|Pepperdine
|267
|14
|17
|Georgia
|247
|18
|18
|North Florida
|171
|21
|19
|NC State
|146
|NR
|20
|Baylor
|109
|NR
|21
|Texas A&M
|102
|17
|22
|South Florida
|99
|NR
|23
|Tennessee
|79
|22
|24
|Arkansas State
|71
|23
|25
|Stanford
|37
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Alabama (4), Arkansas (20), BYU (24), Illinois (25)
Others receiving votes: Alabama, 34; Illinois, 34; Liberty, 23; Florida State, 21; Arkansas, 19; Louisville, 19; BYU, 9; Florida, 9; UNLV, 2; UCLA, 1
Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Barry (14)
|421
|1
|2
|Lynn (2)
|407
|2
|3
|West Florida (1)
|394
|3
|4
|Florida Southern
|354
|5
|5
|Florida Tech
|320
|4
|6
|Western Washington
|310
|6
|7
|Young Harris
|295
|14
|8
|Chico State
|266
|7
|9
|Nova Southeastern
|265
|12
|10
|St. Marys (TX)
|252
|10
|11
|Lincoln Memorial
|230
|16
|12
|Saint Leo
|207
|8
|13
|Oklahoma Christian
|191
|9
|14
|Henderson State
|175
|11
|15
|Simon Fraser
|150
|20
|16
|Sonoma State
|149
|NR
|17
|Limestone
|148
|13
|18
|Missouri – St. Louis
|146
|NR
|19
|CSU Monterey Bay
|123
|19
|20
|Grand Valley State
|112
|17
|21
|Carson-Newman
|83
|NR
|22
|Columbus State
|58
|NR
|23
|Midwestern State
|57
|18
|24
|Central Missouri
|44
|21
|25
|Lindenwood
|43
|15
Dropped from ranking: Dixie State (15), Indianapolis (24), Rollins (23), Wingate (22)
Others receiving votes: Arkansas Tech, 32; Central Oklahoma, 26; Rollins, 25; Georgia Southwestern State, 22; USC Aiken, 22; Wingate, 20; Indianapolis, 19; Southern Arkansas, 19; Wayne State (MI), 18; Western New Mexico, 17; Ferris State, 15; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 12; Lander, 11; Queens University of Charlotte, 10; Flagler, 7; McKendree, 6; Valdosta State, 6; Bellarmine, 5; Lenoir Rhyne, 5; Northeastern State, 5; King, 4; Dallas Baptist, 3; Dixie State, 3; Findlay, 3; Missouri Western State, 3; Southern Wesleyan, 3; Newberry, 2; Tusculum, 1; West Georgia, 1
Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Emory (12)
|395
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (4)
|377
|2
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|361
|4
|4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|344
|3
|5
|Wittenberg
|336
|5
|6
|Methodist
|308
|8
|7
|Guilford
|294
|6
|8
|Southwestern (TX)
|290
|7
|9
|Redlands
|285
|10
|10
|La Verne
|242
|11
|11
|Washington & Lee
|233
|9
|12
|Hope
|193
|12
|13
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|182
|13
|14
|Pacific Lutheran
|179
|16
|15
|Carnegie Mellon
|170
|14
|16
|Greensboro
|163
|15
|17
|Hampden-Sydney
|151
|20
|18
|LaGrange
|131
|17
|T19
|Saint Johns (MN)
|98
|18
|T19
|Willamette
|98
|21
|21
|Rhodes
|79
|19
|22
|Whitworth
|40
|25
|23
|Babson
|28
|23
|24
|St. Thomas (MN)
|25
|24
|25
|Oglethorpe
|24
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Chapman (22)
Others receiving votes: Chapman, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Texas Lutheran, 18; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Transylvania, 13; NYU, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Kenyon, 10; Allegheny, 9; RPI, 8; Rochester, 8; California Lutheran, 7; Franklin & Marshall, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (CT), 3; Berry, 2; Calvin, 2; Piedmont, 2; Williams, 2; Occidental, 1; Trinity (TX) 1
Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Oklahoma City (8)
|247
|1
|2
|Coastal Georgia (2)
|240
|2
|3
|Texas Wesleyan
|212
|4
|4
|Keiser
|211
|5
|5
|Dalton State
|208
|T7
|6
|Rocky Mountain
|198
|3
|7
|British Columbia
|182
|T7
|8
|South Carolina Beaufort
|177
|9
|9
|Point
|168
|10
|10
|William Carey
|155
|11
|11
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|136
|14
|12
|Wayland Baptist
|123
|18
|13
|Ottawa (AZ)
|117
|16
|14
|Truett-McConnell
|99
|17
|15
|Taylor
|98
|13
|16
|Menlo
|93
|20
|17
|Oregon Tech
|91
|19
|18
|Mount Mercy
|62
|23
|19
|William Woods
|55
|22
|20
|Victoria
|54
|NR
|21
|Bellevue
|50
|24
|22
|Carroll (MT)
|47
|NR
|23
|William Jessup
|25
|NR
|24
|Sterling
|19
|NR
|T25
|Indiana Wesleyan
|18
|NR
|T25
|Morningside
|18
|NR
|T25
|The Master’s University
|18
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Missouri Valley (15), Northwestern Ohio (6), Southeastern (FL) (21), Tennessee Wesleyan (25), Thomas (GA) (12)
Others receiving votes: Corban, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Columbia College, 12; Northwestern (IA), 12; Our Lady of the Lake, 12; Houston-Victoria, 11; Cardinal Stritch, 10; Grand View, 10; Kansas Wesleyan, 10; Lewis-Clark State, 9; Mount Marty, 7; St. Ambrose, 4; SCAD Savannah, 2; Central Baptist, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1; Montana Tech, 1
Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Midland (4)
|49
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (1)
|46
|2
|3
|Odessa
|35
|7
|4
|Eastern Florida State
|34
|3
|5
|Iowa Western
|27
|4
|6
|Ranger
|21
|5
|7
|Central Alabama
|20
|8
|8
|Hutchinson
|18
|9
|9
|New Mexico JC
|13
|6
|T10
|Calhoun
|4
|NR
|T10
|Dodge City
|4
|10
Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 3; Eastern Arizona, 1
Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|South Mountain (8)
|80
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|72
|2
|3
|Kirkwood CC
|54
|5
|4
|Meridian
|53
|4
|T5
|Murray State (OK)
|42
|6
|T5
|Tyler JC
|42
|3
|7
|Parkland CC
|29
|7
|8
|Walters State JC
|25
|9
|9
|Black Hawk CC
|19
|8
|10
|Mesa
|12
|10
Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 4; Copiah-Lincoln, 3; Abraham Baldwin, 2; Itawamba, 2; North Central Missouri, 1.
