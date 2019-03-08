Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma State maintains grip on No. 1 spot in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State maintains grip on No. 1 spot in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State maintains grip on No. 1 spot in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

March 8, 2019

Oklahoma State, which has won four tournaments this season, received all 25 first-place votes and remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. It’s the Cowboys’ 12th consecutive time claiming the top spot.

The Cowboys’ latest victory came Tuesday in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in Mexico. Austin Eckroat was the medalist in the event, as Oklahoma State has had the individual champion in all seven of its tournaments so far this season.

Oklahoma, which won the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, jumps up to No. 2. Vanderbilt is third, Duke is fourth and Arizona State, after finishing second to Oklahoma State in Cabo, jumped eight spots to No. 5, the biggest upward leap in  the poll.

Meanwhile, Alabama dropped from No. 4 to out of the poll altogether after an 11th-place finish in the Puerto Rico and a last-place finish in Cabo.

Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 Oklahoma State (25) 625 1
2 Oklahoma 547 9
3 Vanderbilt 537 3
4 Duke 519 2
5 Arizona State 517 13
6 Georgia Tech 505 5
7 Texas 473 8
8 Wake Forest 453 7
9 USC 450 6
10 LSU 401 16
11 SMU 339 10
12 California 338 15
13 Clemson 322 12
14 Texas Tech 313 19
15 Auburn 287 11
16 Pepperdine 267 14
17 Georgia 247 18
18 North Florida 171 21
19 NC State 146 NR
20 Baylor 109 NR
21 Texas A&M 102 17
22 South Florida 99 NR
23 Tennessee 79 22
24 Arkansas State 71 23
25 Stanford 37 NR

Dropped from ranking: Alabama (4), Arkansas (20), BYU (24), Illinois (25)

Others receiving votes: Alabama, 34; Illinois, 34; Liberty, 23; Florida State, 21; Arkansas, 19; Louisville, 19; BYU, 9; Florida, 9; UNLV, 2; UCLA, 1

Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 Barry (14) 421 1
2 Lynn (2) 407 2
3 West Florida (1) 394 3
4 Florida Southern 354 5
5 Florida Tech 320 4
6 Western Washington 310 6
7 Young Harris 295 14
8 Chico State 266 7
9 Nova Southeastern 265 12
10 St. Marys (TX) 252 10
11 Lincoln Memorial 230 16
12 Saint Leo 207 8
13 Oklahoma Christian 191 9
14 Henderson State 175 11
15 Simon Fraser 150 20
16 Sonoma State 149 NR
17 Limestone 148 13
18 Missouri – St. Louis 146 NR
19 CSU Monterey Bay 123 19
20 Grand Valley State 112 17
21 Carson-Newman 83 NR
22 Columbus State 58 NR
23 Midwestern State 57 18
24 Central Missouri 44 21
25 Lindenwood 43 15

Dropped from ranking: Dixie State (15), Indianapolis (24), Rollins (23), Wingate (22)

Others receiving votes: Arkansas Tech, 32; Central Oklahoma, 26; Rollins, 25; Georgia Southwestern State, 22; USC Aiken, 22; Wingate, 20; Indianapolis, 19; Southern Arkansas, 19; Wayne State (MI), 18; Western New Mexico, 17; Ferris State, 15; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 12; Lander, 11; Queens University of Charlotte, 10; Flagler, 7; McKendree, 6; Valdosta State, 6; Bellarmine, 5; Lenoir Rhyne, 5; Northeastern State, 5; King, 4; Dallas Baptist, 3; Dixie State, 3; Findlay, 3; Missouri Western State, 3; Southern Wesleyan, 3; Newberry, 2; Tusculum, 1; West Georgia, 1

Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 Emory (12) 395 1
2 Huntingdon (4) 377 2
3 Illinois Wesleyan 361 4
4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 344 3
5 Wittenberg 336 5
6 Methodist 308 8
7 Guilford 294 6
8 Southwestern (TX) 290 7
9 Redlands 285 10
10 La Verne 242 11
11 Washington & Lee 233 9
12 Hope 193 12
13 North Carolina Wesleyan 182 13
14 Pacific Lutheran 179 16
15 Carnegie Mellon 170 14
16 Greensboro 163 15
17 Hampden-Sydney 151 20
18 LaGrange 131 17
T19 Saint Johns (MN) 98 18
T19 Willamette 98 21
21 Rhodes 79 19
22 Whitworth 40 25
23 Babson 28 23
24 St. Thomas (MN) 25 24
25 Oglethorpe 24 NR

Dropped from ranking: Chapman (22)

Others receiving votes: Chapman, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Texas Lutheran, 18; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Transylvania, 13; NYU, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Kenyon, 10; Allegheny, 9; RPI, 8; Rochester, 8; California Lutheran, 7; Franklin & Marshall, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (CT), 3; Berry, 2; Calvin, 2; Piedmont, 2; Williams, 2; Occidental, 1; Trinity (TX) 1

Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 Oklahoma City (8) 247 1
2 Coastal Georgia (2) 240 2
3 Texas Wesleyan 212 4
4 Keiser 211 5
5 Dalton State 208 T7
6 Rocky Mountain 198 3
7 British Columbia 182 T7
8 South Carolina Beaufort 177 9
9 Point 168 10
10 William Carey 155 11
11 Johnson & Wales (FL) 136 14
12 Wayland Baptist 123 18
13 Ottawa (AZ) 117 16
14 Truett-McConnell 99 17
15 Taylor 98 13
16 Menlo 93 20
17 Oregon Tech 91 19
18 Mount Mercy 62 23
19 William Woods 55 22
20 Victoria 54 NR
21 Bellevue 50 24
22 Carroll (MT) 47 NR
23 William Jessup 25 NR
24 Sterling 19 NR
T25 Indiana Wesleyan 18 NR
T25 Morningside 18 NR
T25 The Master’s University 18 NR

Dropped from ranking: Missouri Valley (15), Northwestern Ohio (6), Southeastern (FL) (21), Tennessee Wesleyan (25), Thomas (GA) (12)

Others receiving votes: Corban, 14; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 13; Columbia College, 12; Northwestern (IA), 12; Our Lady of the Lake, 12; Houston-Victoria, 11; Cardinal Stritch, 10; Grand View, 10; Kansas Wesleyan, 10; Lewis-Clark State, 9; Mount Marty, 7; St. Ambrose, 4; SCAD Savannah, 2; Central Baptist, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1; Montana Tech, 1

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 Midland (4) 49 1
2 Indian Hills (1) 46 2
3 Odessa 35 7
4 Eastern Florida State 34 3
5 Iowa Western 27 4
6 Ranger 21 5
7 Central Alabama 20 8
8 Hutchinson 18 9
9 New Mexico JC 13 6
T10 Calhoun 4 NR
T10 Dodge City 4 10

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 3; Eastern Arizona, 1

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous
1 South Mountain (8) 80 1
2 Mississippi Gulf Coast 72 2
3 Kirkwood CC 54 5
4 Meridian 53 4
T5 Murray State (OK) 42 6
T5 Tyler JC 42 3
7 Parkland CC 29 7
8 Walters State JC 25 9
9 Black Hawk CC 19 8
10 Mesa 12 10

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 4; Copiah-Lincoln, 3; Abraham Baldwin, 2; Itawamba, 2; North Central Missouri, 1.

