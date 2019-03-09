Mud ball or shank? Ian Poulter takes to Twitter to defend wayward shot at Arnold Palmer Invitational

If you’ve ever picked up a golf club, you’ve hit a shank. In a game that requires precision and perfection, wayward shots are inevitable, even for the professionals.

After a miss to the right in the first round of the PGA Tour’s stop at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Ian Poulter took to Twitter to defend himself from social media shank shaming.

The polarizing Englishman said he’s “hit loads” of shanks, but his mishit on Thursday wasn’t one of them.

I can own up to every shank happily. I’ve hit loads of them. Yesterday on the 8th hole that wasn’t a shank.. Half the left side of my ball was covered in mud. And it’s the most I’ve ever seen a ball move offline.. Mud balls are disastrous to golfers. Just wanted the clarify. 👍🏼⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XMOakTXe8x — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 9, 2019

Poulter claimed his shot was due to the left side of his ball being covered in mud, leading to “the most I’ve ever seen a ball move offline.” His tweet was in response to a Golf Digest headline that read “Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history.”

Poulter would make bogey on the hole after his mud ball found the right greenside bunker. He rebounded with a par during Friday’s second round.

