Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt for eagle on the 16th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 09, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

By March 9, 2019 7:58 pm

By: |

Rory McIlroy looks to repeat as Arnold Palmer Invitational champion on Sunday, as he enters the final round at Bay Hill just one shot behind unlikely 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

It would be McIlroy’s 15th victory on the PGA Tour and offer him tremendous momentum heading into both The Players Championship next week and the Masters next month. 

Fitzpatrick snared the overall lead from McIlroy late in the day Saturday after a bogey-free round of 67 gave him a one shot edge at 9-under par.  McIlroy began the day Saturday seven shots behind 36-hole leaders Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the final round Sunday tee times, pairings and TV info for the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Final Round API Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
8:20 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri
8:28 a.m.
Steve Stricker, Martin Trainer
8:37 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Eddie Pepperell
8:46 a.m. Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
8:55 a.m. Tim Herron, Joaquin Niemann
9:04 a.m. Sam Burns, Brandt Snedeker
9:13 a.m. D.A. Points, Zach Johnson
9:22 a.m. Sam Ryder, Sam Horsfield
9:31 a.m. Viktor Hovland (a), Hudson Swafford
9:40 a.m. Patrick Reed, Harris English
9:49 a.m.
Aaron Wise, J.J. Spaun
9:58 a.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
10:07 a.m. Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston
10:16 a.m. Beau Hossler, Sam Saunders
10:25 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Johnson Wagner
10:35 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas
10:45 a.m. Ian Poulter, Patrick Rodgers
10:55 a.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
11:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Adam Schenk
11:15 a.m. Roger Sloan, Adam Long
11:25 a.m. Brendan Steele, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:35 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley
11:45 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Hideki Matsuyama
11:55 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
12:05 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel
12:15 p.m. Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
12:25 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson
12:35 p.m. Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
12:5 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson
12:55 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak
1:05 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Keegan Bradley
1:15 p.m. Luke List, Charles Howell III
1:25 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk
1:35 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace
1:45 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

TV Info

Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Pin Placements

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home