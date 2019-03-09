Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

Rory McIlroy looks to repeat as Arnold Palmer Invitational champion on Sunday, as he enters the final round at Bay Hill just one shot behind unlikely 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.
It would be McIlroy’s 15th victory on the PGA Tour and offer him tremendous momentum heading into both The Players Championship next week and the Masters next month.
Fitzpatrick snared the overall lead from McIlroy late in the day Saturday after a bogey-free round of 67 gave him a one shot edge at 9-under par. McIlroy began the day Saturday seven shots behind 36-hole leaders Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here are the final round Sunday tee times, pairings and TV info for the Arnold Palmer Invitational:
Final Round API Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Golfers
|8:20 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri
|8:28 a.m.
|
Steve Stricker, Martin Trainer
|8:37 a.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Eddie Pepperell
|8:46 a.m.
|Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
|8:55 a.m.
|Tim Herron, Joaquin Niemann
|9:04 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Brandt Snedeker
|9:13 a.m.
|D.A. Points, Zach Johnson
|9:22 a.m.
|Sam Ryder, Sam Horsfield
|9:31 a.m.
|Viktor Hovland (a), Hudson Swafford
|9:40 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Harris English
|9:49 a.m.
|
Aaron Wise, J.J. Spaun
|9:58 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings
|10:07 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston
|10:16 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Sam Saunders
|10:25 a.m.
|Ryan Blaum, Johnson Wagner
|10:35 a.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas
|10:45 a.m.
|Ian Poulter, Patrick Rodgers
|10:55 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
|11:05 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Adam Schenk
|11:15 a.m.
|Roger Sloan, Adam Long
|11:25 a.m.
|Brendan Steele, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11:35 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley
|11:45 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Hideki Matsuyama
|11:55 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An
|12:05 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel
|12:15 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
|12:25 p.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson
|12:35 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
|12:5 p.m.
|Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson
|12:55 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak
|1:05 p.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Keegan Bradley
|1:15 p.m.
|Luke List, Charles Howell III
|1:25 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk
|1:35 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace
|1:45 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
TV Info
Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
Pin Placements
