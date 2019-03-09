Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

Rory McIlroy looks to repeat as Arnold Palmer Invitational champion on Sunday, as he enters the final round at Bay Hill just one shot behind unlikely 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

It would be McIlroy’s 15th victory on the PGA Tour and offer him tremendous momentum heading into both The Players Championship next week and the Masters next month.

Fitzpatrick snared the overall lead from McIlroy late in the day Saturday after a bogey-free round of 67 gave him a one shot edge at 9-under par. McIlroy began the day Saturday seven shots behind 36-hole leaders Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the final round Sunday tee times, pairings and TV info for the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Final Round API Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers 8:20 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri 8:28 a.m. Steve Stricker, Martin Trainer 8:37 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Eddie Pepperell 8:46 a.m. Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 8:55 a.m. Tim Herron, Joaquin Niemann 9:04 a.m. Sam Burns, Brandt Snedeker 9:13 a.m. D.A. Points, Zach Johnson 9:22 a.m. Sam Ryder, Sam Horsfield 9:31 a.m. Viktor Hovland (a), Hudson Swafford 9:40 a.m. Patrick Reed, Harris English 9:49 a.m. Aaron Wise, J.J. Spaun 9:58 a.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings 10:07 a.m. Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston 10:16 a.m. Beau Hossler, Sam Saunders 10:25 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Johnson Wagner 10:35 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas 10:45 a.m. Ian Poulter, Patrick Rodgers 10:55 a.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez 11:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Adam Schenk 11:15 a.m. Roger Sloan, Adam Long 11:25 a.m. Brendan Steele, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11:35 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley 11:45 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Hideki Matsuyama 11:55 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An 12:05 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel 12:15 p.m. Lucas Glover, Sung Kang 12:25 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson 12:35 p.m. Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 12:5 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson 12:55 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak 1:05 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Keegan Bradley 1:15 p.m. Luke List, Charles Howell III 1:25 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk 1:35 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace 1:45 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

TV Info

Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Pin Placements