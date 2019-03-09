Rory McIlroy climbs leaderboard with 6-under 66 Saturday at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy is looking to repeat this weekend at Bay Hill.

The defending champion stormed up the leaderboard on Saturday at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, catching fire down the stretch to shoot a 6-under 66.

After birdieing three of his final four holes, McIlroy walked into the clubhouse tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood at 8-under.

He began the day T31 at 2-under following a round of 68 Friday.

“This golf course has played much tougher from the very beginning of the tournament this year compared to the previous years,” McIlroy said after his round. “Knowing that the golf course was going to get firmer as the day went on, I stayed patient again yesterday. I felt like 2-under was a decent score. Two, three four-under today. You shoot a good one and you move up.”

The Northern Irishman birdied four of the opening six holes before giving a stroke back on No. 8. He then rattled off six consecutive pars around the turn before his final push down the stretch.

Three birdies in his last four holes.@McIlroyRory cards a 6-under 66 in Round 3 and grabs a share of the lead @APInv.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/77fCN77wSv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2019

McIlroy has been vocal about Palmer’s place in the game and the significance of playing in this tournament. Tasting a repeat at Arnie’s Place is among the sweetest flavors in golf. Growing up in Northern Ireland, Palmer’s presence was not entirely obvious to McIlroy. That’s something that changed once he came to America.

“To spend some time with him, I realized such a great man he is. What he’s done for the community here in Orlando,” McIlroy said. How many lives he’s touched around the world. I think it is important for everyone to try and come here and pay tribute to one of the legends of the game.”