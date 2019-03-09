Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 Live Blog: Latest updates from Bay Hill

By March 9, 2019 8:30 am

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley share the 36-hole lead as the Arnold Palmer Invitational swings into Saturday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Fleetwood shot 6-under 66 Friday morning before Keegan Bradley finished the second round at 4-under 68 with six birdies and two bogies in the afternoon. Bradley and Fleetwood sit four strokes ahead of Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell, who are in a six-way tie for third place.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy sits at 2-under T31.

Both Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka missed the cut.

Follow all of the Round 3 action right here:

TV/Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

