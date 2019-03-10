Arnold Palmer Invitational: Italian broadcasters lose their mind calling Francesco Molinari's winning putt

Francesco Molinari’s birdie putt on the 18th green to take the clubhouse lead on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was impressive enough.

Sweeping left-to-right from just inside 44 feet away, Molinari, who went on to win the event, hit the putt with the perfect amount of pace to put him in position for his third PGA Tour title in the last eight months.

Molinari let out a gem of a fist pump, but his celebration paled in comparison to that of GOLFTV’s Italian broadcasters.

🇮🇹 @F_Molinari's clutch birdie on the 72nd hole @APinv is even more exciting when called by @GOLFTV's Italian broadcasters. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/uFE5INGzNq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2019

Molinari started the day five shots back of the lead, but made up the ground with his putter. His putt on No. 18 capped a 12-under weekend where he gained more than four strokes on the field on the greens.