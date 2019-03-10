Francesco Molinari's winning golf equipment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

A list of the golf equipment Francesco Molinari used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational:
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 TX shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 TX Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
GRIPS: Lamkin TS1
