Francesco Molinari's winning golf equipment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Francesco Molinari's Callaway golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

By March 10, 2019 6:25 pm

A list of the golf equipment Francesco Molinari used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 TX Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Lamkin TS1

