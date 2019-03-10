14-year-old Alexa Pano falls just short of history in Symetra Tour opener

It wasn’t the Hollywood ending Alexa Pano might have hoped for at the SKYiGOLF Championship. Playing in the final group at the Symetra Tour’s season opener, 14-year-old Pano aimed to make history as the tour’s youngest winner.

Only the birdies weren’t there.

“It was tough, but not the worst,” said the level-headed Pano, who closed with a 1-over 73 to finish five shots out of a three-way playoff between former LPGA winner Julieta Granada (67), Lauren Coughlin (66) and Alana Uriell (67). Uriell won the event, with Pano finishing T-8.

Pano never really caught fire on Sunday, recording her first birdie of the day on the 13th. She hit 14 fairways, 16 greens and took 35 putts, but walked off the 18th hole with a healthy dose of perspective.

“Yeah, I’m pretty happy with it,” said Pano of the overall performance in her second Symetra Tour start. “Definitely have lot of shots that I wish I had back, but nothing to dwell on I guess.”

Pano withdrew from the Kathy Whitworth Invitational after missing her flight due to the late tee time (The event begins on Monday). Next month she’ll participate in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

There’s still time for Pano to make history, however, as she’s far from the Symetra record of 16 years, 9 months and 11 days. She already has a couple sponsor exemptions lined up for later in the year on both the Symetra Tour and LPGA but didn’t elaborate on the specifics. That being said, she’s open to more.

“Hit me up,” she said, “I’m interested.”