European Tour power rankings: March 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek Euro Power rankings the week of March 11-17, 2019:

10. Matt Wallace

T6 finish at Bay Hill shows he can be as successful on the PGA Tour as he’s been in Europe.

9. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Strong Spaniard posted T3 finish at Bay Hill thanks in part to picking up 1.457 strokes gained in putting.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

The baby-faced assassin is already a prolific European Tour winner. His runner up in Arnold Palmer proves he has game to win on PGA Tour too.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Just a poor third-round 76 stopped him from contending against Ryder Cup partner Francesco Molinari, but good T3 finish.

6. Sergio Garcia

Skipped Bay Hill but is in the Players looking to emulate 2008 victory. He’ll surely do better than 70th last year?

5. Ian Poulter

Decent T23 finish at Bay Hill that might have been better if he’d performed stronger on the greens. Only gained .231 strokes putting.

4. Jon Rahm

Skipped Bay Hill but returns to action in this week’s Players Championship looking to improve on T63 last year.

3. Justin Rose

Didn’t do justice to his host duties in the Arnold Palmer with a T63 finish in his first return to action after a few weeks off.

2. Rory McIlroy

Another week in contention, another frustrating week on the greens. Might have defended Arnold Palmer Invitational title he’d holed out better.

1. Francesco Molinari

We wondered what the Italian would do for an encore after a banner 2018 season. His Arnold Palmer victory answered that question. Gwk