March 10, 2019

College players have no issues with new rules
> PGA TOUR
Francesco Molinari goes big and bold Sunday to win Arnold Palmer Invitational (Kilbridge)
Winner’s Bag: Francesco Molinari’s winning golf equipment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Dusek)
Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Bay Hill (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golfweek Staff)
> THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Wind could get ‘scary’ with Players Championship’s move back to March (DiMeglio)
Tiger Woods headed for Players Championship (DiMeglio)
Woods, Mickelson highlight featured pairings (Woodard)
Lefty shows up at TPC Sawgrass launching bombs (Speros)
> LPGA
Michelle Wie announces engagement (Woodard)
14-year-old Alexa Pano falls just short of history in Symetra Tour opener (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Justin Harding earns 1st Euro Tour victory in Qatar Masters (Tait)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Patrick Cantlay
19. Charles Howell III
18. Patrick Reed
17. Webb Simpson
16. Jason Day
15-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
For Rory McIlroy, it’s not about the wins, playing good golf is good enough (DiMeglio)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Ariya Jutanugarn won’t sidestep questions about backstopping (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
Golf’s gender pay gap stands out in Europe (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
The death of the hazard, 1744-2018, R.I.P. (Normoyle)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
THIS WEEK
PGA Tour takes aim at TPC Sawgrass, Players Championship (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Is Players Championship golf’s 5th major? Recency bias at play (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
