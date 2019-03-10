Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

2018 Ryder Cup

> THE FORECADDIE

College players have no issues with new rules

> PGA TOUR

Francesco Molinari goes big and bold Sunday to win Arnold Palmer Invitational (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Francesco Molinari’s winning golf equipment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Dusek)

Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Bay Hill (Golfweek Staff)

2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golfweek Staff)

> THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Wind could get ‘scary’ with Players Championship’s move back to March (DiMeglio)

Tiger Woods headed for Players Championship (DiMeglio)

Woods, Mickelson highlight featured pairings (Woodard)

Lefty shows up at TPC Sawgrass launching bombs (Speros)

> LPGA

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Wie of United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on February 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Michelle Wie announces engagement (Woodard)

14-year-old Alexa Pano falls just short of history in Symetra Tour opener (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 10: Justin Harding of South Africa holds the winners trophy after winning the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on March 10, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Justin Harding earns 1st Euro Tour victory in Qatar Masters (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Justin Rose of England walks to his second shot on the par 4, first hole with his caddie Gareth Lord during the second round of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club on March 08, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Patrick Cantlay
19. Charles Howell III
18. Patrick Reed
17. Webb Simpson
16. Jason Day
15-1. Click here

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates making a putt for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

For Rory McIlroy, it’s not about the wins, playing good golf is good enough (DiMeglio)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Bill Murray Ariya Jutanugarn United States Golf AssociationAriya Jutanugarn won’t sidestep questions about backstopping (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

Golf’s gender pay gap stands out in Europe (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE


The death of the hazard, 1744-2018, R.I.P. (Normoyle)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THIS WEEK


PGA Tour takes aim at TPC Sawgrass, Players Championship (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Is Players Championship golf’s 5th major? Recency bias at play (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

D.J. ROCKS IN MEXICO

