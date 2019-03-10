Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Michelle Wie announces engagement to Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Wie of United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on February 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie is officially off the market.

Using the #WieGoesWest, the five-time LPGA Tour champion and 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion announced on Instagram on Sunday night that she said yes to Jonnie West, a Golden State Warriors executive and the son of NBA legend Jerry West.

The 29-year-old is in the midst of a comeback, but it’s not off to the best start. Wie withdrew from last month’s HSBC Women’s World Championship after 14 holes due to a wrist injury. She was 10 over. She returned to LPGA competition in February after finally recovering from a fractured right hand suffered in a car accident two years ago.

