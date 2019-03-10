Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Round Live Blog: Rory McIlroy takes aim at Bay Hill repeat

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits on the tee with his caddie Harry Diamond before he plays his second shot on the par 3, 17th hole during the third round of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club on March 09, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

By March 10, 2019 8:30 am

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy comprise the final pairing Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

Fitzpatrick leads McIlroy by one shot at 9-under after 54 holes. The Northern Irishman McIlroy is looking to repeat as Bay Hill champion and earn his 15th PGA Tour title. Fitzpatrick has won five times on the European Tour but awaits his first win on the American pro circuit.

McIlroy and Fitzpatrick are close friends. “It will be great. He is defending champion and he’s got a ton of fans over here. I’ve become good friends with him, moved down to Jupiter in the winter months and spent a good time with him there. It will be a fun day,” Fitzpatrick said of playing with McIlroy.

Follow the final round action below:

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

