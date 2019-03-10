PGA Tour power rankings: March 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 11-17, 2019:

20. Patrick Cantlay

Five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts and looking to improve on a pair of top-25 finishes in two Players Championship starts.

19. Charles Howell III

Fell off Sunday, but contended throughout the week with a T-15 finish at Bay Hill.

18. Patrick Reed

Never broke 70 through four rounds in Orlando, but made his 10th consecutive cut on Tour.

17. Webb Simpson

Skipped the API to prepare for upcoming title defense at TPC Sawgrass.

16. Jason Day

Withdrawing early in Round 1 of the API due to back injury is a concern for the Aussie.

15. Keith Mitchell

Followed first career win at the Honda Classic with a T-6 at Bay Hill to secure spot in 2019 British Open field.

14. Gary Woodland

Finished T-36 his last time out at PGA National and took the last week off.

13. Matt Kuchar

Significant time off comes to an end this week for the 2012 Players champion.

12. Tiger Woods

We’ll see what’s in store for Tiger at TPC Sawgrass after surprising late API scratch due to a neck strain.

11. Marc Leishman

Another solid week with four rounds of even-par or better and a T-23 finish at Bay Hill.

10. Jon Rahm

Ready to put a disappointing Mexico City showing behind him at TPC Sawgrass after two weeks off.

9. Rickie Fowler

Fought hard to make the cut, but ballstriking seemed a bit off throughout the week at Bay Hill.

8. Francesco Molinari

Reigning British Open champ adds another huge victory with Arnold Palmer Invitational title.

7. Bryson DeChambeau

Returned with a pedestrian T-46 at the API and looking to return to early-season form.

6. Xander Schauffele

Enters TPC Sawgrass with six top-15 finishes and two victories in his last eight starts.

5. Justin Thomas

Skipped Bay Hill and hopeful a week off will remedy arm pain he struggled with throughout Honda Classic.

4. Rory McIlroy

Sunday woes continue, but five consecutive top-6 finishes is remarkable in a bubble.

3. Brooks Koepka

Never got it going and missed the cut at Bay Hill, his first since the RBC Canadian Open last July.

2. Justin Rose

Crashed and burned over the weekend to finish T-63 at the API.

1. Dustin Johnson

Fresh off a victory in Mexico City and looking to win at TPC Sawgrass for the first time. Gwk