Tiger Woods headed for The Players Championship

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods is going to The Players Championship.

The PGA Tour announced Sunday that Woods is scheduled for a news conference Tuesday ahead of the PGA Tour’s flagship event that starts Thursday at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Citing a neck strain, Woods, 43, withdrew Monday from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he’s won a record eight times. In two tweets, Woods wrote that his back was fine, and he had been receiving treatment for his neck.

Earlier this week, Rory McIlroy said he saw Woods receiving treatment before and after each round in the WGC-Mexico Championship three weeks ago, and that Woods was wearing KT Tape on his upper back.

Woods has made no public statements since withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is committed to The Players but reserves the right to withdraw up until his tee time on Thursday.

Woods has made three starts this season – he finished in a tie for 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open, in a tie for 15th at the Genesis Open and in a tie for 10th in the Mexico Championship.