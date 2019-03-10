Lefty shows up at TPC Sawgrass ahead of Players launching bombs (VIDEO)

Phil Mickelson may have missed the cut during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill but he appears rested and ready to take off at The Players Championship this upcoming week at TPC Sawgrass.

Mickelson showed up in Ponte Vedra, Fla., Sunday and both raved about the conditions on the course and found time to offer a quick video lesson via Instagram.

In case you’re wondering, here are the stats on his “nasty” hit: “We got 122 clubhead speed, 180.9 ball speed, 321 carry, 340. Totally cool with that.”

And, by the way, “you, too, can be hitting bombs.”

Mickelson was out at Bay Hill after a 78-68 and had not fully decided if he was going to participate in the Players. There seemed to be little doubt, however, after his antics on the course and on social media Sunday.

Hanging with Steve Loy and Glenn Cohen while practicing at TPC. The course here is in spectacular shape with very little rough, much like Augusta! If I remember correctly, the week before I won at Pebble I missed the cut. Just saying😎 #Lefty pic.twitter.com/4wHW1ZOmPe — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 10, 2019

Mickelson was one of the featured groups announced for The Players Championship and will be paired with Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy – assuming he opts to tee off Thursday.

That appears to be a better-than-an-even-money bet now.