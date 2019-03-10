Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson highlight The Players Championship featured groups

Phil Mickelson – and his famous calves – are already at TPC Sawgrass ahead of next weekend’s Players Championship.

The PGA Tour released a handful of their Featured Groups on Sunday ahead of golf’s fifth major, with the likes of Lefty, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy leading the way.

THURSDAY

Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods.

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth.

FRIDAY

Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose.

The release noted that four more Featured Groups “will be announced at a later date.”