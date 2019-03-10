PGA Tour Champions: Kirk Triplett outlasts Woody Austin in 2-hole playoff to win Hoag Classic

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Hoag Classic

WHERE: Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

WINNER: Kirk Triplett in playoff vs. Woody Austin

MONEY: $270,000

SCORE: 10-under 203

BUZZ: After a pair of pars on No. 18, Triplett outlasted Austin on their second go about at the par-5 18th hole to win the sudden-death playoff. Austin missed the green with his second shot, while Triplett was able to reach the dance floor in two, setting up a left-to-right breaking eagle putt from just outside 10 feet for the win. … Triplett and Austin both shot 3-under 68 in the final round. Triplett made birdie on No. 18 to get into the playoff. It was the seventh career PGA Tour Champions victory for Triplett. His last win was with Paul Broadhurst in 2018’s Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. … Austin was looking for his fifth PGA Tour Champions title and first since last October’s one-shot victory over Bernhard Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Gwk