Arnold Palmer Invitational: How much each player earned, where they finished

Italy’s Francesco Molinari won the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Tournament Sunday with a red-hot 64 in the final round.

He finished at 12-under par, beating Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick by two shots. Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion, earned $1.638 million for the victory.

Here is the full leaderboard and prize money for each golfer who made the weekend cut during the PGA Tour tournament at Bay Hill in Orlando.