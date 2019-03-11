Dustin Johnson lone betting favorite to win Masters at 10-1

Dustin Johnson is now the lone betting favorite to win golf’s Masters Tournament next month, earning 10-1 odds this week in Las Vegas.
Johnson earned his 20th career PGA Tour victory in Mexico City last month and maintains his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking this week.
Tiger Woods held steady this week at 12-1, despite missing Bay Hill with a neck injury. Woods was on site at TPC Sawgrass Monday and is expected to play in The Players Championship this week. He was among the players announced in the featured pairings Sunday.
Joining Woods at 12-1 are Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Justin Thomas is alone at 14-1.
Here are the complete player-to-win odds and the latest proposition bets available from golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for the Masters, which will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14.
2019 Masters Odds
ODDS to Win:
|Jordan Spieth
|16/1
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|12/1
|Brooks Koepka
|16/1
|Justin Rose
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|40/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|30/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|30/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|40/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|40/1
|Alex Noren
|125/1
|Xander Schauffele
|35/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|150/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|80/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|60/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|200/1
|Kevin Chappell
|250/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|Russell Henley
|250/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100/1
|Gary Woodland
|60/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|150/1
|Beau Hossler
|200/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Martin Kaymer
|200/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Haotong Li
|125/1
|Julian Suri
|500/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|125/1
|Brian Harman
|250/1
|Jason Dufner
|250/1
|Luke List
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|125/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|250/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|250/1
|Danny Willett
|125/1
|Paul Dunne
|500/1
|Austin Cook
|300/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|500/1
|Ryan Fox
|500/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|500/1
|Peter Uihlein
|300/1
|J.B. Holmes
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Pat Perez
|250/1
|Russell Knox
|300/1
|Chesson Hadley
|500/1
|Michael Kim
|500/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|300/1
|Sungjae Im
|300/1
|Brendan Steele
|500/1
|Jim Furyk
|500/1
|Steve Stricker
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|300/1
|Charles Howell III
|100/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500/1
|Scott Piercy
|500/1
|Nick Watney
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Andy Sullivan
|500/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|500/1
|Graeme McDowell
|500/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Matt Wallace
|125/1
|Jordan Smith
|500/1
|Ross Fisher
|500/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|300/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1000/1
|Seungsu Han
|1000/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|300/1
|Jovan Rebula
|2000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|2000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|2000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|125/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|250/1
|Grayson Murray
|500/1
|Alvaro Ortiz
|2000/1
|Adam Long
|500/1
|Keith Mitchell
|150/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
|* Additional golfers available upon request *
|Tiger Woods Propositions
|Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+350
|No
|-450
|How Many Majors will Woods Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|2/9
|Exactly 1 Major
|15/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500/1
|How Many Career Majors will Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|14.5 Over
|2/3
|14.5 Under
|13/10
|15.5 Over
|9/4
|15.5 Under
|4/11
|16.5 Over
|5/1
|16.5 Under
|1/7
|17.5 Over
|11/1
|17.5 Under
|25/1
|18.5 Over
|25/1
|18.5 Under
|1/150
|Ryder Cup Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
