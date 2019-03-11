Dustin Johnson lone betting favorite to win Masters at 10-1

Dustin Johnson is now the lone betting favorite to win golf’s Masters Tournament next month, earning 10-1 odds this week in Las Vegas.

Johnson earned his 20th career PGA Tour victory in Mexico City last month and maintains his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking this week.

Tiger Woods held steady this week at 12-1, despite missing Bay Hill with a neck injury. Woods was on site at TPC Sawgrass Monday and is expected to play in The Players Championship this week. He was among the players announced in the featured pairings Sunday.

Joining Woods at 12-1 are Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Justin Thomas is alone at 14-1.

Here are the complete player-to-win odds and the latest proposition bets available from golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for the Masters, which will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14.

2019 Masters Odds

ODDS to Win: