Dustin Johnson lone betting favorite to win Masters at 10-1

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

By March 11, 2019 1:57 pm

Dustin Johnson is now the lone betting favorite to win golf’s Masters Tournament next month, earning 10-1 odds this week in Las Vegas.

Johnson earned his 20th career PGA Tour victory in Mexico City last month and maintains his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking this week.

Tiger Woods held steady this week at 12-1, despite missing Bay Hill with a neck injury. Woods was on site at TPC Sawgrass Monday and is expected to play in The Players Championship this week. He was among the players announced in the featured pairings Sunday.

Joining Woods at 12-1 are Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Justin Thomas is alone at 14-1.

Here are the complete player-to-win odds and the latest proposition bets available from golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for the Masters, which will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14.

2019 Masters Odds

ODDS to Win:

Jordan Spieth 16/1
Dustin Johnson 10/1
Tiger Woods 12/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Rory McIlroy 12/1
Brooks Koepka 16/1
Justin Rose 12/1
Rickie Fowler 16/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Jason Day 25/1
Bubba Watson 25/1
Patrick Reed 40/1
Tommy Fleetwood 25/1
Francesco Molinari 30/1
Paul Casey 40/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Phil Mickelson 30/1
Henrik Stenson 60/1
Tony Finau 25/1
Adam Scott 40/1
Sergio Garcia 50/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Marc Leishman 40/1
Alex Noren 125/1
Xander Schauffele 35/1
Joaquin Niemann 150/1
Patrick Cantlay 60/1
Bryson DeChambeau 20/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Thomas Pieters 80/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Ian Poulter 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Zach Johnson 100/1
Webb Simpson 80/1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Cameron Smith 60/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Tyrrell Hatton 150/1
Daniel Berger 200/1
Kevin Chappell 250/1
Ryan Moore 150/1
Russell Henley 250/1
Aaron Wise 150/1
Charl Schwartzel 100/1
Gary Woodland 60/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1
Shane Lowry 150/1
Beau Hossler 200/1
Byeong Hun An 150/1
Kevin Na 200/1
Lee Westwood 150/1
Martin Kaymer 200/1
Jimmy Walker 250/1
Haotong Li 125/1
Julian Suri 500/1
Kyle Stanley 250/1
Keegan Bradley 125/1
Si Woo Kim 125/1
Brian Harman 250/1
Jason Dufner 250/1
Luke List 250/1
Adam Hadwin 150/1
Billy Horschel 125/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1
Shubhankar Sharma 250/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Bill Haas 250/1
Danny Willett 125/1
Paul Dunne 500/1
Austin Cook 300/1
Ollie Schniederjans 500/1
Ryan Fox 500/1
Jamie Lovemark 500/1
Peter Uihlein 300/1
J.B. Holmes 125/1
Chez Reavie 250/1
Pat Perez 250/1
Russell Knox 300/1
Chesson Hadley 500/1
Michael Kim 500/1
Eddie Pepperell 300/1
Sungjae Im 300/1
Brendan Steele 500/1
Jim Furyk 500/1
Steve Stricker 500/1
Stewart Cink 300/1
Charles Howell III 100/1
Satoshi Kodaira 500/1
Scott Piercy 500/1
Nick Watney 500/1
Andrew Landry 500/1
Andy Sullivan 500/1
Fred Couples 300/1
Padraig Harrington 500/1
Graeme McDowell 500/1
Dylan Frittelli 500/1
Brandon Stone 500/1
Matt Wallace 125/1
Jordan Smith 500/1
Ross Fisher 500/1
Chris Wood 500/1
Anirban Lahiri 500/1
Jhonattan Vegas 500/1
Justin Harding 500/1
Patton Kizzire 300/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Angel Cabrera 500/1
Yusaku Miyazato 1000/1
Seungsu Han 1000/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Vijay Singh 300/1
Jovan Rebula 2000/1
Trevor Immelman 1000/1
Mike Weir 2000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1
Sandy Lyle 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Ian Woosnam 5000/1
Viktor Hovland 2000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Kevin O’Connell 2000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1
Kevin Tway 250/1
Cameron Champ 125/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 250/1
Grayson Murray 500/1
Alvaro Ortiz 2000/1
Adam Long 500/1
Keith Mitchell 150/1
Golfer must tee off for action *
Additional golfers available upon request *
Tiger Woods Propositions
Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
Yes +350
No -450
How Many Majors will Woods Win in 2019?
0 Majors 2/9
Exactly 1 Major 15/4
Exactly 2 Majors 16/1
Exactly 3 Majors 100/1
4 Majors (Grand Slam) 500/1
How Many Career Majors will Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
14.5   Over 2/3
14.5   Under 13/10
15.5   Over 9/4
15.5   Under 4/11
16.5   Over 5/1
16.5   Under 1/7
17.5   Over 11/1
17.5   Under 25/1
18.5   Over 25/1
18.5   Under 1/150
Ryder Cup Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., Sept. 25-27, 2020
To Lift the Trophy:
Europe +130
USA -150
ODDS to Win (3-way result):
Europe +150
USA -150
Tie +1200

