Jason Day hitting balls, feeling much better before Players Championship

PONTE VERDA BEACH, Fla. – Jason Day was back at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course Monday morning and his back was not an issue.

As he walked to the practice ground to begin preparation for The Players Championship, Day said his troublesome back felt much better.

Ranked No. 12 in the official world golf rankings, Day, 31, withdrew from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational after playing just six holes in the first round after suffering a back injury.

The winner of 12 PGA Tour titles, including the 2015 PGA Championship and the 2016 Players, practiced at TPC Sawgrass leading into the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He aggravated his back March 2 and said he had trouble walking and sitting the next day. An MRI last Monday revealed a tear in his L4-L5 discs.

Day did not play practice rounds last week at Bay Hill.

“I couldn’t play at 100 percent (Thursday), so I just wanted to see if I could get out here and may have loosened up,” Day said at Bay Hill after withdrawing. “But unfortunately, it didn’t, so I had to pull out.”

Day has completed just three starts this year. He finished 13th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, tied for fifth in the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for fourth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one month ago.