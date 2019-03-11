Players Championship Round 1 & 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The complete first and second-round tee times and pairings for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass were announced Monday.

Tiger Woods will be going out 1:27 p.m. Eastern on Thursday from the first tee with defending champion Webb Simpson and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed.

Woods arrived in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Monday and said “I feel good.” He missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week because of a “neck strain.”

The other featured afternoon/TV pairing Thursday consists of Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. They’ll tee off from No. 1 just behind Woods & Co. at 1:59 p.m.

Phil Mickelson arrived at TPC Sawgrass Sunday and was lunching bombs. His Friday afternoon featuring pairing includes Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar. They’ll go out from the 1st tee on Friday at 1:59 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose will tee off at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1 in the second round Friday.

For the complete lists for each round:

1st Round Players Championship Tee Times/Pairings

2ns Round Players Championship Tee Times/Pairings

TV Info

Thursday & Friday

Golf Channel: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.