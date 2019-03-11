Players Championship betting odds slot D.J., Rory as co-favorites at 12-1

The Players Championship annually boasts one of the best fields in professional golf. This year’s entry is packed with the game’s elite players.
Among them, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are 12-1 betting co-favorites to win the PGA Tour event on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., starting Thursday.
Johnson posted his 20th PGA Tour victory last month in the WGC-Mexico Championship. McIlroy make a run at a Bay Hill repeat over the weekend for faltering – once again – on a Sunday,
Justin Thomas is alone at 16-1 in the odds posted by golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A rejuvenated Tiger Woods joins Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele at 25-1.
Here’s a list of the player odds released Monday afternoon:
Players Championship Betting Odds
|PLAYER
|ODDS TO WIN
|Dustin Johnson
|12-1
|Rory McIlroy
|12-1
|Justin Thomas
|16-1
|Justin Rose
|20-1
|Rickie Fowler
|20-1
|Brooks Koepka
|20-1
|Francesco Molinari
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|25-1
|Tiger Woods
|25-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|25-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25-1
|Xander Schauffele
|25-1
|Sergio Garcia
|30-1
|Jason Day
|30-1
Other proposition bets were also available:
The Players begins at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday from the first and tenth tees.
