Players Championship betting odds slot D.J., Rory as co-favorites at 12-1

The Players Championship annually boasts one of the best fields in professional golf. This year’s entry is packed with the game’s elite players.

Among them, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are 12-1 betting co-favorites to win the PGA Tour event on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., starting Thursday.

Johnson posted his 20th PGA Tour victory last month in the WGC-Mexico Championship. McIlroy make a run at a Bay Hill repeat over the weekend for faltering – once again – on a Sunday,

Justin Thomas is alone at 16-1 in the odds posted by golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A rejuvenated Tiger Woods joins Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele at 25-1.

Here’s a list of the player odds released Monday afternoon:

Players Championship Betting Odds

PLAYER ODDS TO WIN Dustin Johnson 12-1 Rory McIlroy 12-1 Justin Thomas 16-1 Justin Rose 20-1 Rickie Fowler 20-1 Brooks Koepka 20-1 Francesco Molinari 20-1 Jon Rahm 25-1 Tiger Woods 25-1 Bryson DeChambeau 25-1 Tommy Fleetwood 25-1 Xander Schauffele 25-1 Sergio Garcia 30-1 Jason Day 30-1

Other proposition bets were also available:

Sawgrass props via @SuperBookUSA: Winning score O/U 274.5 (par 288)

36-hole cut O/U 143.5 (par 144)

Lowest single round O/U 63.5

Hole-in-One Yes -130, No +110

Playoff Yes +260, No -330 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 11, 2019

The Players begins at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday from the first and tenth tees.