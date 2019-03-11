Haskins Award Watch List: March 11, 2019

The spring season is well underway, which brings us to our first installment of who’s in the running for the The Haskins Award.
A few have clearly surfaces to the top, but there is a lot of championship golf yet to be played.
The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.
Here’s how we see it shaping up so far:
1A. Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State, junior
Credited with three wins and no finish worse than T-8th in five starts. 68.69 scoring average.
1B. Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State, sophomore
Has won four times in seven starts with only real blemish coming with a T-14th at The Prestige. 68.21 scoring average.
3. Collin Morikawa, California, senior
Lost to only 13 players in seven events and leads the nation in birdies made with 107.
4. Trent Phillips, Georgia, freshman
Placed in the top 4 in five starts and is the best in college golf when it comes to par-5 scoring (4.40).
5. Justin Suh, USC, junior
A pair of wins this year – once in the fall and once this spring. Averaging 68.78.
6. Alex Smalley, Duke, senior
Shot a season low 10-under 61 at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge where he won by 4 shots.
7. Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, senior
Finished the fall season with a win and then won first start of the spring.
8. Chun-An Yu, Arizona State, junior
Top player for an ASU squad that is starting to peak at the right time. Leads the nation in par-4 scoring at 3.88.
9. Cole Hammer, Texas, freshman
After a slow start, Hammer appears to finding his groove with a pair of top 4 showings this spring. Lost in a playoff in Las Vegas in what is the strongest field to date.
10. Bryson Nimmer, Clemson, senior
Three victories in six tournaments.
Others to consider
Chandler Eaton, Duke
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern
Stephen Franken, NC State
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Will Grimmer, Ohio State
Peter Kuest, BYU
McClure Meissner, SMU
John Pak, Florida State
Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State
Matthias Schmid, Louisville
Luke Schniederjans, Geogia Tech
Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
Brandon Wu, Stanford
