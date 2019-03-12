What clubs are golf's best drivers using?

Strokes gained off the tee measures the difference between a golfer’s driving performance on par 4s and par 5s compared to the rest of the players in the field. For example, a golfer with a strokes gained off the tee average of 0.5 earns a half-shot edge over the field during an 18-hole round, while a player with an average of -0.25 would give away a quarter shot.

While numbers such as those may seem small, if the players in this example played equally well in other phases of the game, over the course of a 72-hole tournament the better driver would finish with a score that was three strokes lower. On the PGA Tour, a three-shot difference means a lot of money.

Following are the golfers who rank inside the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee, along with their drivers.

T-9. Tommy Fleetwood, 0.667

TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70 TX shaft