Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

What clubs are golf's best drivers using?

Bubba Watson's Ping driver David Dusek/Golfweek

What clubs are golf's best drivers using?

Equipment

What clubs are golf's best drivers using?

By March 12, 2019 10:11 am

By: |

Strokes gained off the tee measures the difference between a golfer’s driving performance on par 4s and par 5s compared to the rest of the players in the field. For example, a golfer with a strokes gained off the tee average of 0.5 earns a half-shot edge over the field during an 18-hole round, while a player with an average of -0.25 would give away a quarter shot.

While numbers such as those may seem small, if the players in this example played equally well in other phases of the game, over the course of a 72-hole tournament the better driver would finish with a score that was three strokes lower. On the PGA Tour, a three-shot difference means a lot of money.

Following are the golfers who rank inside the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee, along with their drivers.

Tommy Fleetwood's TaylorMade driver

Tommy Fleetwood’s TaylorMade driver (David Dusek/Golfweek)

T-9. Tommy Fleetwood, 0.667

TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70 TX shaft

, , , , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home