Sarah LeBrun Ingram named captain of 2020 U.S. Curtis Cup team

Sarah LeBrun Ingram was driving down the Florida Turnpike when she got the call. The reception with USGA president Mark Newell was a little shaky, and she didn’t recognize the number.

“I thought it was someone calling about a mortgage,” she said.

Even now, Ingram said, she’s in disbelief that Newell asked her to captain the 2020 U.S. Curtis Cup team versus Great Britain and Ireland. The competition will be held June 12-14 at Conwy Golf Club in Caernarvonshire, Wales. Ingram’s grandfather actually lived in Southern Wales, about 100 miles from Conwy. Her mother, Gillian, was born and raised just outside London.

“When I played my Curtis Cups she was an English citizen,” said Ingram, “even though she would carry the American flag.”

A three-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion (1991, 1993, 1994), Ingram played on three U.S. Curtis Cup teams (1992, 1994 and 1996) alongside players such as Cristie Kerr, Carol Semple Thompson and Ellen Port. She also competed in two World Amateur Team Championships, helping the U.S. claim victory in 1994 at The National Golf Club in Versailles, France.

The Duke grad’s competitive career was cut short, however, when she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis in the fall of 1996. She used the time to concentrate on raising her two sons, Henry (23) and Bronson (21).

With the help of modern medicine, Ingram can now play with tolerable pain levels. Last year she tried to qualify for the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur after only 2 ½ weeks of practice. It was the first time she’d dedicated a real stretch of time toward the game in 23 years.

“Didn’t embarrass myself,” said Ingram, “but I didn’t make it.”

She also competed in a few Tennessee state tournaments. Her husband, David, is the current president of The Golf Club of Tennessee, which hosted the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Sarah was co-chair of the championship, giving her a front-row seat to golf’s top amateurs.

Back then, of course, she wasn’t watching with the eye of the captain. That will come next month at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she’ll be on hand during Saturday’s final round to see how potential 2020 Curtis Cup stars fare.

Of the eight U.S. players from last year’s victorious squad at Quaker Ridge, at least five have either turned professional or are expected to in the coming months.