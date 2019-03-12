How to watch: TV, streaming information for Players Championship, Kenya Open

PGA TOUR
The Players Championship
Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course). Yardage: 7,189. Par: 72.
Purse: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.
TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).
Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA Tour Live); Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA Tour Live): Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (PGA Tour Live).
Defending champion: Webb Simpson.
FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.
Last week: Franceso Molinari won the Arnold Palmer Invitational
EUROPEAN TOUR
Kenya Open
Site: Nairobi, Kenya.
Course: Karen CC. Yardage: 6,922. Par: 71.
Purse: 1.1 million euros. Winner’s share: 183,333 euros.
TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Lorenzo Gagli.
Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.
Last week: Justin Harding won the Qatar Masters.
Next week: Maybank Championship.
