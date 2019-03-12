Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to watch: TV, streaming information for Players Championship, Kenya Open

By March 12, 2019 12:06 pm

PGA TOUR

The Players Championship

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course). Yardage: 7,189. Par: 72.

Purse: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA Tour Live); Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA Tour Live): Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (PGA Tour Live).

Defending champion: Webb Simpson.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Franceso Molinari won the Arnold Palmer Invitational

EUROPEAN TOUR

Kenya Open

Site: Nairobi, Kenya.

Course: Karen CC. Yardage: 6,922. Par: 71.

Purse: 1.1 million euros. Winner’s share: 183,333 euros.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lorenzo Gagli.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Justin Harding won the Qatar Masters.

Next week: Maybank Championship.

