Tiger Woods at The Players Championship: Tuesday in photos

March 12, 2019 1:46 pm
Tiger Woods took part in a nine-hole practice round, got some help from putting coach Matt Killen and spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of The Players Championship.
Woods missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week due to a neck strain.
Tuesday, Woods said he noticed the neck ailment during the Genesis Open at Riviera. Things worsened the following week during the WGC-Mexico Championship. “It’s not painful now,” he said. “It was gradually getting worse, and that’s just because my lower back is fused. The stress has to go somewhere.”
Woods remained non-committal on his immediate upcoming golf schedule.
“We’ll see after this week,” he said.
Woods is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1 on the Stadium Course and will be paired with defending champion Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.
Here is a look at his day in photos.
Tiger Woods swings during his nine-hole practice round for The Players Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods listens to a question during his Tuesday press conference. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Here’s a composite image of Tiger Woods’ iron swing sequence Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods chats with caddy Joe LaCava during his Tuesday practice round. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
A reason to smile. Tiger Woods says his neck strain is much less problematic this week. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Stadium Course has several bunkers. Tiger Woods works one during a practice round. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The bag. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods works with putting coach Matt Killen during a practice round for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Putting coach Matt Killen keeps an eye on the Tiger during Tuesday’s practice round. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
“Tiger!” “Tiger!” A group of kids clamor for Tiger Woods’ autograph Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
A free-swinging Tiger Woods takes his best shot at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
