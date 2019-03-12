Tiger Woods at The Players Championship: Tuesday in photos

Tiger Woods took part in a nine-hole practice round, got some help from putting coach Matt Killen and spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of The Players Championship.

Woods missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week due to a neck strain.

Tuesday, Woods said he noticed the neck ailment during the Genesis Open at Riviera. Things worsened the following week during the WGC-Mexico Championship. “It’s not painful now,” he said. “It was gradually getting worse, and that’s just because my lower back is fused. The stress has to go somewhere.”

Woods remained non-committal on his immediate upcoming golf schedule.

“We’ll see after this week,” he said.

Woods is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1 on the Stadium Course and will be paired with defending champion Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.

Here is a look at his day in photos.