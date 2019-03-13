Players Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Greetings from TPC Sawgrass, where there’s no shortage of action to be had ahead of the 2019 Players Championship.

We’ve been cruising along at even par the last two weeks after splitting our matchup bets again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Charles Howell III came through against Bubba Watson, while our boy Patrick Reed couldn’t deliver and fell well short of Tommy Fleetwood. Such is life.

That means our season total remains at +575 tokens, and we’ve been scaling it back the past few weeks for this very moment. What’s the point of having a hot start to the season if you can’t dump the majority of your bank roll on the best field in golf?

The approach is pretty simple this week. Every big name is here and you find action on any top player of your choosing. Unlike some of the majors or big tournaments, this one never seemed to favor any particular style of player when it was held in May – It simply identified the best player that week.

TPC Sawgrass will play longer this week and should give the bombers more of an advantage than they’ve had in recent years. We’re keeping that in the back of our minds, relying less on course history than usual and focusing more on guys who have played well lately.

Here are my favorite bets for the 2019 Players Championship. All odds courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and Points Bet.

Patrick Cantlay (-125) over Paul Casey

125 tokens

We’re going with Cantlay this week for a few reasons, risking 125 to win 100. Both players have been in the top-25 at TPC Sawgrass the past two years and enter in great form. The nod goes to Cantlay due to his driving and putting. He’s been almost 20 yards longer than Casey off the tee on average this season. And the putter that’s been holding him back the past two seasons is looking a lot better after much work was put in during the winter months. Casey has been posting strong results, but his putting has been awful of late. We’ll roll with Cantlay.

Tiger Woods (+110) over Rickie Fowler

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 110 on Tiger. The neck issue obviously isn’t great, but he got a lot of treatment last week and didn’t pick up a club until Wednesday. He seemed fine physically during a Tuesday practice round and has addressed recent putting woes by having coach Matt Killen take a look this week. The ballstriking has been strong dating back to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. If he can make a few more putts this week, we fully expect him to be in contention come Sunday. Fowler is a past winner and won recently in Phoenix. But something didn’t seem right at Bay Hill. He looked like he was really fighting it throughout a T-40 finish. Woods spent the week resting up and looks good to go for TPC Sawgrass as the Masters prep really amps up.

Brooks Koepka (+110) over Justin Rose

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 110 on Koepka. We’re aware that a missed cut at Bay Hill goes against everything we’ve been saying about current form. But this is a guy who tied the course record here last year with a 9-under 63 on Sunday. He’s also gotten better at the Players in each of the past three years with finishes of T-35, T-16 and T-11. And he should enjoy a more significant advantage with the driver in cooler temps. Rose has more experience around these parts, but he’s only notched one top-10 finish in 15 career starts. He didn’t look great either last week with a T-63 at Bay Hill, so we’re going to back the reigning two-time U.S. Open champ.

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top-5 (+800)

25 tokens

Risking 25 to win 200 on Matsuyama. Irons have been really sharp and he’s second on Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green. Missed the cut here last year but was inside the top 25 in all four prior starts.

Xander Schauffele to finish top-5 (+550)

25 tokens

Risking 25 to win 137.50 on Schauffele. He finished T-2 in his Players debut last year and has two wins already this season. He’s also been T-15 or better in six of his last seven starts. Book it.

Last week: Even

Season total: +575 tokens