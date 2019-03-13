Phil Mickelson becomes fourth top-20 player to commit to 3M Open

Phil Mickelson is the fourth top-20 player to commit to the 2019 3M Open, tournament officials announced Wednesday.

Mickelson, a five-time major championship winner and current World No. 20, will join Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Patrick Reed at the new PGA Tour stop which will be held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. from July 1-7.

The new FedExCup Season event will be on the Tour schedule for the next seven years.

As of Wednesday, there were 156 players committed to compete in the 2019 3M Open. The deadline to commit to the tournament is June 28 at 5 p.m. ET. Players are allowed to withdraw at any time.

“It is exciting to see our Tour coming back to the Minneapolis area,” Mickelson said in a statement. “Because of all my many long-time Minnesota friends, the tournament management, along with a perfect slot for my schedule, I have committed to play in this year’s event.”

Mickelson is coming off a disappointing performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in which the 48-year-old was cut after finishing the second round 6-over 78. Mickelson tumbled down the leaderboard in the second round after shooting a 68 in Round 1.

Mickelson is expected to play during this weekend’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Ticket information, hospitality options and volunteer registration for the tournament can be found on the event’s website.