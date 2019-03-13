World No. 1 Dustin Johnson commits to the Valspar Championship

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the Valspar Championship from March 21-24, the tournament announced Wednesday.

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion who won the WGC-Mexico in February, will return to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook north of Tampa, Fla., for the first time since 2010.

Johnson, 34, set to tee off in the Players Championship Thursday at 8:53 a.m. from the 10th tee along with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. Johnson rested the past two weeks before Thursday’s first round of The Players.

The Valspar Championship still awaits a commitment from Tiger Woods who withdrew from last weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain. Woods is expected to tee off for the first round of this weekend’s Players Championship Thursday at 1:27 p.m. alongside Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.

After The Players, the PGA Tour schedule features one more event on the Florida swing— the Valspar Championship— followed by the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play the next weekend in Austin, Texas.

If Woods remains healthy, he will likely play in one of the two events before the Masters on April 11.