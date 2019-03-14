Albatross and ace: The Players Championship had both on Thursday

A double eagle and a hole in one.

Feats that most golfers merely dream about.

But during the first round of The Players Championship on Thursday, we witnessed both of the rarest shots in golf.

Harris English was 235-yards away from the hole on the par-5 11th when he holed out for double eagle, also known as an albatross. It was just the fifth such shot in tournament history but also the third year in a row The Players had a double eagle.

On the famous 17th hole, Ryan Moore holed out on the island green from 121 yards away. He actually jarred it, which is even more rare if you ask us.

It’s just the ninth ace on that hole in tournament history and the first in two years. The PGA Tour reports that there were 857 tee shots on 17 between aces there.

⁦@ryanmoorepga⁩ thank you for the drinks in the media center ⁦@THEPLAYERSChamp⁩ pic.twitter.com/WuQEztcZdI — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 14, 2019

How rare is a hole in one and a double eagle?

The National Hole-in-One Registry reports that the odds of a PGA Tour player making a hole in one at 3,000-to-1. The average golfer has a 12,000-to-1 chance.

Meanwhile, the Double Eagle Club says the odds of an albatross are 6 million-to-1.

The odds of one of each in the same round? The crack Golfweek stats team isn’t smart enough to figure that out, but assume it’ll be a while till we see it again.