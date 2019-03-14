VIDEO: Harris English makes albatross during first round of The Players

Harris English finished the first round of The Players Championship at 2-under in large part to his performance on the 11th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
English, who was paired with Kevin Streelman and Peter Uihlein Thursday morning, recorded a double-eagle on the par-5 11th— only the fifth albatross in tournament history.
The 29-year-old University of Georgia graduate also recorded a birdie on No. 2 and two straight bogies on the sixth and seventh holes in the first round to walk off the course at T-28.
The double eagle put English 2-under through 11 holes.
English’s reaction after the ball found the hole can be watched below:
Harris’ double-eagle was only the second on the 11th hole in tournament history. The first was recorded by Hunter Mahan in the second round of The Players in 2007. Mahan used a driver and 5-iron to go 227 yards.
