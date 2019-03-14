Every hole-in-one on PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season

There have been 18 aces on the PGA Tour this season, including a pair of them during the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The most-recent ace came Thursday in Round 1 of The Players Championship. Ryan Moore brought those in the packed gallery at the No. 17 island hole on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course to their feet with his hole-in-one on the 121-yard par-3.

Four events so far have seen a pair of aces: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, Puerto Rico Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera is the only golfer to record an ace and a victory at the same event. He ended up winning the Genesis by one shot.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

Holes-in-one on PGA Tour in 2018-19 season

Danny Lee