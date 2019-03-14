Thompson, Wie to skip Bank of Hope Founders Cup

The Forecaddie hates to be the bearer of bad news, but two of the LPGA’s most popular stars won’t be on hand for the first full-field domestic event of 2019. The fact that neither Lexi Thompson nor Michelle Wie will be in Phoenix for the Bank of Hope Founders Cup doesn’t really come as a surprise.
The recently engaged Wie made her comeback from wrist surgery at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she was defending champ, and withdrew after 14 holes. She was “gut-wrenched” by it. There’s still one more West Coast event in Carlsbad, Calif. – the Kia Classic – before the season’s first major.
As for Thompson, she typically plays a lighter schedule than most and has skipped the Founders Cup three of the past four seasons. Thompson mostly struggled on the Asia swing, except for the final round in Singapore, where she shot 67 with an eagle and an ace. There’s no reason to think she won’t be firing on all cylinders by the time she gets to her favorite spot on tour, Mission Hills.
In the meantime, check out the sweet-swinging LPGA rookie Anne van Dam, a Dutch pro who might work her way onto this year’s Solheim Cup team. The long-hitting van Dam has won three of her last five Ladies European Tour events, including the ActewAGL Canberra Classic earlier this month.
A post her of her golf swing on Twitter in November has nearly 750,000 views. It’s easy to see why.
The 2019 Founders Cup will be held at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz. from March 21-24.
Comments