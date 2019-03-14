Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Players Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Tommy Fleetwood seizes clubhouse lead at 7-under

Mar 14, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour’s signature event is underway Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Tommy Fleetwood carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the clubhouse lead at midday during Round 1 The Players Championship. Fleetwood, who started at No. 10 in the morning, picked up six birdies on his final nine holes, coming in at 30. He moved into a tie for the lead at 6-under when he jarred a 29-footer on No. 8.

Byeong Hun An and Tommy Harmon shared second place at 6-under, while Rory McIlroy stood alone in third two shots back at 5-under after the morning groupings finished play.

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Matt Wallace are among the 18 players who finished early tied at 3-under.

Tiger Woods teed off at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1 with defending champion Webb Simpson and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed. Woods is returning to play after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week in Orlando with a neck strain.

Follow our live Tiger Tracker here.

Follow our live blog here all day below:

