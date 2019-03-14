Players Championship Round 1 Recap: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood share lead at 7-under

The PGA Tour’s signature event got underway Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

And The Players Championship did not disappoint.

From Ryan Moore’s hole-in-one on No. 17, to Tiger Woods flashing his trademark twirl, to an albatross on the on the par-5 11th hole, this day of golf delivered with interest on all the pre-tournament hype.

The move of this event from May to March has already proven prescient, regardless of what the final 54 holes bring.

Tommy Fleetwood carded an early bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the morning clubhouse lead. He was joined by Keegan Bradley, who rallied to tie Fleetwood for the lead as a stiff wind buffeted the course later in the day. Bradley was in in 31 and had just one bogey on his card. He balanced that with an eagle on the par5- No. 16 thanks to a 234-yard approach that found the green and a subsequent 12-foot putt.

Round 1 play was suspended due to darkness.

Tiger Woods smoked the first eight holes on the back nine before fizzling on the 18th green and checking out with bogey on his final hole and 2-under 70 for the day.

