Players Championship: Friday tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley got off to hot starts on Thursday at The Players Championship, both shooting 7-under 65’s on the opening day of play at TPC Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods returned after a “neck strain” caused him to miss last weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Paired with Patrick Reed and defending champion Webb Simpson in the first round, Woods shot a 2-under 70 after birdieing the island green on No. 17 and bogeying No. 18.

Below are the full tee times, pairings, TV info and pin locations for Friday’s second round.

Round 1 play was suspended Thursday due to darkness. Anirban Lahiri was the lone player on the course. He will return at 9 a.m. Friday to complete his round (he has a four-foot putt on 18). Round two will begin as scheduled at 7:40 a.m.

Players Championship Tee Times – R2

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7:40 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft 7:50 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston 8:01 a.m. Alex Noren, Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli 8:11 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Russell Knox 8:22 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim 8:32 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner 8:43 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink 8:53 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Paul Casey, Jim Furyk 9:04 a.m. Martin Trainer, Kevin Na, Jhonattan Vegas 9:14 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Shane Lowry, Martin Laird 9:25 a.m. Ryan Moore, J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan 9:35 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:35 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners 12:45 p.m. Scott Brown, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler 12:56 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Trey Mullinax, Sungjae Im 1:06 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele 1:17 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Austin Cook, Tommy Fleetwood 1:27 p.m. Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1:38 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel 1:48 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia 1:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy 2:09 p.m. Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, HaoTong Li 2:20 p.m. Alex Cejka, Tom Hoge, Brandon Harkins 2:30 p.m. Scott Stallings, Rory Sabbatini, Joel Dahmen

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7:40 a.m. Brian Stuard, Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers 7:50 a.m. Danny Lee Rotorua, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley 8:01 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Branden Grace, John Huh 8:11 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Jason Dufner, Jason Dufner 8:22 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Troy Merritt, Jimmy Walker 8:32 a.m. Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed 8:43 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer 8:53 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Tony Finau 9:04 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth 9:14 a.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Saunders, Matthew Fitzpatrick 9:25 a.m. Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Sung Kang, Tyler Duncan 9:35 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Blaum 12:35 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjørn Olesen 12:45 p.m. Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch 12:56 p.m. Chris Kirk, Brian Gay, Matt Wallace 1:06 p.m. Charles Howell III, Aaron Wise, Scott Piercy 1:17 p.m. Adam Long, Danny Willett, Vijay Singh 1:27 p.m. Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith 1:38 p.m. Marc Leishman, Ian Poulter, Adam Hadwin 1:48 p.m. Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Harman 1:59 p.m. Brice Garnett, Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Armour 2:09 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power 2:20 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Peter Uihlein 2:30 p.m. Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Eddie Pepperell

Round 2 TV Info

Golf Channel: 1 – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Round 2 Hole Locations