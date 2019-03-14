Players Championship: Harold Varner suffers two-stroke penalty for assembling club

Golf’s new rules have caused a ruckus on the PGA Tour so far this season, but it wasn’t a drop rule or slow play that caused Harold Varner III to lose two strokes on Thursday at The Players Championship.

Varner’s even-par 72 became a 2-over 74 after his round because he used a club that was assembled on the course after his round had already begun.

Varner damaged his driver while warming up, so he began his round with only 13 clubs after alerting officials of his intent to replace the driver.

According to the PGA Tour, that is all legal thanks to Rule 4.1b.

The rule is in place to keep players from building clubs mid-round to battle fluctuating course conditions. Varner was aware of the rule, and had a plan to follow it accordingly.

“We were under the impression he was going to take the driver back to the locker room and his agent was going to come back with another one,” PGA TOUR Vice President of Rules and Competition Mark Russell explained.

Varner left the shaft of his driver for his agent so the club could be assembled off the course, but according to the Tour, a walking scorer saw the shaft, then took it to Varner. The club was then assembled during his round on course, leading to the two-stroke penalty.

“When they brought the head out and assembled it out there, it broke Rule 4,” added Russell. “Can’t do that.”

Varner is now 2-over at T-104, nine shots off leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley.