Players Championship: Watch Ryan Moore sink a hole-in-one at No. 17

Ryan Moore dropped a hole-in-one on the infamous No. 17 island green at TPC Sawgrass during the first round of The Players Championship on Thursday afternoon.

Moore’s ace hit the flagstick on the fly from 121 yards out on the par-3 hole, bringing a sliver of turf with it into the hole, before it nestled in the bottom of the cup.

Slam dunk. Nothing but flagstick.

It is just the ninth hole-in-one on Pete and Alice Dye’s penultimate hole on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in the PGA Tour event’s history, and the first since Sergio Garcia’s ace in 2017.

The PGA Tour said there were 857 tee shots hit at No. 17 between Garcia’s ace in 2017 and Moore’s.

The eagle moved Moore to 4-under on the day after eight holes.