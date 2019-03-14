Gear: Mizuno RB Tour and RB Tour X golf balls

Price: $43 per dozen

Specs: Four-piece construction with urethane cover

The Goal

Mizuno enters the North American golf ball market with two offerings designed to provide more distance by reducing drag and spin.

The Skinny

Mizuno long has been known as a company that specializes in forged irons for accomplished golfers. Over the last few years, the Japanese company has worked to offer more playable irons that will appeal to a broader segment of the market, and it has released highly adjustable woods and hybrids too.

Most American golfers are not aware Mizuno also has sold golf balls in Asia since 2003 and in Europe since 2013, but with the release of the RB Tour and RB Tour X, Mizuno has its first golf ball that will be available globally.

The RB Tour and the RB Tour X are four-piece, dual-core balls designed with a urethane cover to maximize greenside spin. The cover was given 360 uniquely shaped dimples.

Using a wind tunnel inside Mizuno’s test center in Yoro, Japan, engineers developed the Cone Profile Dimple. Referred to as the C-Dimple, it is not cup-shaped like other dimples, instead having a bottom point in the center and gradually rising. Mizuno said this design keeps the fast-moving air flowing close to the ball for more time, resulting in reduced drag, a more boring flight and increased distance.

The RB Tour has a compression of about 90 and produces less spin than the 110-compression RB Tour X.