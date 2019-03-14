Phil Mickelson worked with Rick Singer, mastermind behind college bribery scheme

While acknowledging he worked with the company at the center of an alleged multi-million dollar college admissions bribery scheme, Phil Mickelson denounced the company’s founder Rick Singer and says he was not part of any fraudulent activity.

In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson expressed his disappointment in Singer and his company, which guided the PGA Tour star’s family through the college admission process.

“Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process,” Mickelson’s statement said. “We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere.”

Mickelson and wife Amy have three children. The couple’s oldest daughter Amanda attends Brown University.

In 2017, Mickelson famously skipped the U.S. Open to attend Amanda’s high school graduation.

He posted the statement Thursday afternoon after he recorded an opening-round 74 at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Singer, a California businessman who ran a college prep center and nonprofit foundation — the Key Worldwide Foundation — was at the center of the hundreds of pages of court documents released Tuesday when federal prosecutors announced details of the bribery scheme. The documents allege Singer received payments from various wealthy and famous clients in exchange for finding spots for their children in prestigious universities.

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are two of the high-profile names indicted alongside CEOs, lawyers and Division I college coaches and administrators. Loughlin was dropped by Crown Media, the parent company for Hallmark, on Thursday.

Loughlin is married to Mossimo Giannulli, the founder of the GFore brand. Giannulli faces a charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Singer, 56, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Tuesday to charges of money laundering, obstruction of justice, racketeering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to U.S. attorney for the district of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling.