Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+1) struggling early at The Players Championship

After pulling out of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain, Tiger Woods is back on the course this week at The Players Championship.

A two-time winner of golf’s fifth major (2001, 2013), Woods has some momentum heading to TPC Sawgrass this weekend, even despite his recent injury. In three PGA Tour events this season, Woods has finished in the top-20 each time out, including a T-10 at last month’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 80-time winner on Tour tees off at 1:27 p.m. ET alongside defending champion Webb Simpson and last year’s Masters champion Patrick Reed. Follow our live blog for all the latest action here, and follow our shot-by-shot recap of Woods’ round below.

Hole 7: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE: Hubba-hubba. That was a gorgeous shot from Tiger, who played a little cut into the wind. He’s in the fairway and in great position to score.

Hole 6: Par 4, 378 yards

OFF THE TEE: Iron off the tee here for Tiger, and it’s his trademark low-flying stinger that finds the left side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: After some choice words for the wind, Tiger’s approach shot finds the green, about 30-ish feet left of the pin.

ON THE GREEN: Man, that should have gone in. Tiger’s putt had a great line, but just pumps the brakes before hitting the edge. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 6.

Hole 5: Par 4, 456 yards

OFF THE TEE: YAHTZEE! Tiger bombs a driver off the tee on No. 5.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger plays this one into the wind, but safely finds the center of the green with a good look at birdie. Nice shot there against the elements.

ON THE GREEN: Not a bad putt here, just not enough juice to catch the hole. Another par. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 5.

Hole 4: Par 4, 391 yards

OFF THE TEE: B-E-A-utiful. Tiger stripes a 3-wood off the tee and finds the center of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: “Don’t do that, don’t! Stay right there.”

Tiger was talking to his ball that came up short of the pin, just sitting on a slope that could have carried his shot down to the front of the green.

ON THE GREEN: He had to take his putt almost off the green because of his angle to the cup and the green’s shape. Due to the slope and break, he couldn’t go for the birdie and just had to set up a par from three feet.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 4.

Hole 3: Par 3, 176 yards

OFF THE TEE: Well, this wasn’t too great either. Tiger was on the right line with his tee shot, but comes up short. His ball rolled down a slope, and now he’ll have a tricky pitch uphill to the pin with not a whole lot of green to work with.

AROUND THE GREEN: Well, he had to take his medicine here. He wasn’t able to attack the flag and go for it, but instead played it safe and tried to just find the middle of the green. His ball actually almost rolled off the green.

ON THE GREEN: From the edge his putt lags its way along a slope on the green to about three feet. He cleans up the bogey and drops his first shot of the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 3.

Hole 2: Par 5, 536 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger was not a fan of this one, and he shouldn’t be. He misses left again, but this time gets a little kick from the trees into the rough.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger was forced to layup on the par-5, finding the left fairway near the green. He should have a good angle at the hole from there. He went pin-seeking from just inside 150 yards and found the green, inside 10 feet for a birdie putt.

ON THE GREEN: Little too much juice here from Tiger who slides the birdie putt by the hole. He cleans up for par and moves on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Event thru 2.

Hole 1: Par 4, 415 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger’s first shot of the tournament misses the fairway to the left.

APPROACH SHOT: Nothing he could really do here to get it close. Tiger plays his approach shot conservatively and finds the green, 30-plus feet long and to the right of the cup.

ON THE GREEN: Looks like he had the right idea, just couldn’t put it all together. He lags his putt to tap-in distance and cleans up his par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.

Pre-Round

Well, this was yesterday, but it’s still fun to watch.