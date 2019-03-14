Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot Thursday at The Players Championship

After pulling out of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain, Tiger Woods is back on the course this week at The Players Championship.

A two-time winner of golf’s fifth major (2001, 2013), Woods has some momentum heading to TPC Sawgrass this weekend, even despite his recent injury. In three PGA Tour events this season, Woods has finished in the top-20 each time out, including a T-10 at last month’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 80-time winner on Tour tees off at 1:27 p.m. ET alongside defending champion Webb Simpson and last year’s Masters champion Patrick Reed. Follow our live blog for all the latest action here, and follow our shot-by-shot recap of Woods’ round below.

Pre-Round

Well, this was yesterday, but it’s still fun to watch.