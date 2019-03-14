Tiger Woods meets his equal in new golf ball spot (VIDEO)

Tiger Woods is neither imitated nor duplicated on the PGA Tour.

His 80 wins and 14 major championships stands far alone among those currently playing.

Off the course, he has at least one near equal.

When conditions are really, really tough, it’s important to play a ball that best fits your game. Just ask @ConorSketches, I fit him into the #TOURBRX.#HitItBetterFitItBetter

Get Fit -> https://t.co/hmtigDqAG4 pic.twitter.com/TO2HysPsTS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 14, 2019

In this spot for Bridgestone, Woods is matched word-for-word by actor and impressionist Conor Moore. Woods is tough to copy in any circumstance.

Here, Moore pulls it off nicely.

After all, conditions are “really, really tough out there.”

Can only image how many takes were needed for Woods to keep a straight face throughout the spot.