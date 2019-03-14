Tiger Woods meets his equal in new golf ball spot (VIDEO)

Tiger Woods is neither imitated nor duplicated on the PGA Tour.
His 80 wins and 14 major championships stands far alone among those currently playing.
Off the course, he has at least one near equal.
In this spot for Bridgestone, Woods is matched word-for-word by actor and impressionist Conor Moore. Woods is tough to copy in any circumstance.
Here, Moore pulls it off nicely.
After all, conditions are “really, really tough out there.”
Can only image how many takes were needed for Woods to keep a straight face throughout the spot.
