What Tiger Woods said after shooting 70 Thursday at The Players Championship

Tiger Woods shot an up-and-down 2-under 70 that featured a colorful back nine scorecard of five birdies, one par and three bogeys.

After sitting out last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain, the two-time Players champion looked healthy despite his struggles Thursday afternoon at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

After his round, Woods talked about the conditions and how his early start time tomorrow – 8:32 a.m. ET alongside defending champion Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed – could provide more opportunities to score.

Here’s the best of what Woods had to say Thursday:

Overall pleased?

Yeah, I felt like I could have got something in the 60s today and got off to not actually the best of starts today. I hit some bad shots early, rectified that, made a few adjustments, and then went about my business, and then the back nine, there’s nine holes on the back nine, made one par, so that was interesting.

On tomorrow’s conditions

Yeah, that’s what most of the guys did early today. They all went low and all the low rounds seemed like were predominantly in the morning. Hopefully we can catch it on the calm side and some smoother greens and get it — post a low number and then see if the guys have to face what we had to face in the afternoon with the wind moving pretty good.

On his work with the putter recently

Well, it wasn’t like I had to do a lot. I just got back into something that I do naturally. I putt with the toe moving and toe releasing. My face moves a lot more than most players do, and we just went back to that. I feel like I can go ahead and hit it with my right hand again. That’s how I’ve always putted. I always had a lot of hit in my stroke, and that felt good again.