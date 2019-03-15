Players Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The Players Championship continues Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy sit atop the leaderboard at 12 under after two rounds. McIlroy was 5 under on the back nine Friday and shot a 65 while Fleetwood, the tournament’s first-round leader with Keegan Bradley, finished with a 67.
Fleetwood and McIlroy are three strokes ahead of Jim Furyk, who is in a four-way tie for third.
Tiger Woods sits at 3 under for the tournament after shooting a second-round 71. Woods struggled on the 17th hole where he hit the ball in the water twice and recorded a quadruple bogey.
Among the big names to miss the cut are Sungjae Im, who had an ace on No. 13 during the second round, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III.
Below are the full Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info:
Players Championship Tee Times – R3
1st Tee – Saturday
|Tee Time
|Players
|8:10 a.m.
|Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson
|8:20 a.m.
|Brian Gay and Adam Long
|8:30 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen and Chris Kirk
|8:40 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka
|8:50 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker and Daniel Berger
|9:00 a.m.
|Branden Grace and Jason Dufner
|9:10 a.m.
|
Kelly Kraft and Richy Werenski
|9:20 a.m.
|Scott Piercy and Cameron Smith
|9:30 a.m.
|Corey Conners and Matt Wallace
|9:40 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo and C.T. Pan
|9:50 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari and Martin Trainer
|10:00 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor
|10:10 a.m.
|Ollie Schniederjans and Seamus Power
|10:20 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri and Patton Kizzire
|10:30 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan and Denny McCarthy
|10:40 a.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Moore
|10:50 a.m.
|
Jhonattan Vegas and Rickie Fowler
|11:00 a.m.
|
Tiger Woods and Kevin Na
|11:10 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim and Brandt Snedeker
|11:20 a.m.
|
Gary Woodland and Andrew Landry
|11:30 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak and Scott Langley
|11:40 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen and Eddie Pepperell
|11:50 a.m.
|Brice Garnett and Tom Hoge
|12:00 p.m.
|Michael Thompson and Justin Rose
|12:10 p.m.
|Tony Finau and Lucas Bjerregaard
|12:20 p.m.
|Webb Simpson and Martin Kaymer
|12:30 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar
|12:40 p.m.
|
Bryson DeChambeau and Billy Horschel
|12:50 p.m.
|Thorbjørn Olesen and Charles Howell III
|1:00 p.m.
|Bud Cauley and Sung Kang
|1:10 p.m.
|Patrick Reed and Adam Scott
|1:20 p.m.
|Russell Knox and Keegan Bradley
|1:30 p.m.
|Jon Rahm and Rory Sabbatini
|1:40 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An and Dustin Johnson
|1:50 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston
|2:00 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell and Luke List
|2:10 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner and Jason Day
|2:20 p.m.
|Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer
|2:30 p.m.
|Jim Furyk and Ian Poulter
|2:40 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy
Round 3 TV Info
Saturday
NBC: 2 – 7 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET
Comments