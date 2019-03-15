Players Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The Players Championship continues Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy sit atop the leaderboard at 12 under after two rounds. McIlroy was 5 under on the back nine Friday and shot a 65 while Fleetwood, the tournament’s first-round leader with Keegan Bradley, finished with a 67.

Fleetwood and McIlroy are three strokes ahead of Jim Furyk, who is in a four-way tie for third.

Tiger Woods sits at 3 under for the tournament after shooting a second-round 71. Woods struggled on the 17th hole where he hit the ball in the water twice and recorded a quadruple bogey.

Among the big names to miss the cut are Sungjae Im, who had an ace on No. 13 during the second round, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III.

Below are the full Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info:

Players Championship Tee Times – R3

1st Tee – Saturday

Tee Time Players 8:10 a.m. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson 8:20 a.m. Brian Gay and Adam Long 8:30 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen and Chris Kirk 8:40 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka 8:50 a.m. Jimmy Walker and Daniel Berger 9:00 a.m. Branden Grace and Jason Dufner 9:10 a.m. Kelly Kraft and Richy Werenski 9:20 a.m. Scott Piercy and Cameron Smith 9:30 a.m. Corey Conners and Matt Wallace 9:40 a.m. Emiliano Grillo and C.T. Pan 9:50 a.m. Francesco Molinari and Martin Trainer 10:00 a.m. Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor 10:10 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans and Seamus Power 10:20 a.m. Anirban Lahiri and Patton Kizzire 10:30 a.m. Tyler Duncan and Denny McCarthy 10:40 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Moore 10:50 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas and Rickie Fowler 11:00 a.m. Tiger Woods and Kevin Na 11:10 a.m. Si Woo Kim and Brandt Snedeker 11:20 a.m. Gary Woodland and Andrew Landry 11:30 a.m. Jason Kokrak and Scott Langley 11:40 a.m. Joel Dahmen and Eddie Pepperell 11:50 a.m. Brice Garnett and Tom Hoge 12:00 p.m. Michael Thompson and Justin Rose 12:10 p.m. Tony Finau and Lucas Bjerregaard 12:20 p.m. Webb Simpson and Martin Kaymer 12:30 p.m. Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar 12:40 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau and Billy Horschel 12:50 p.m. Thorbjørn Olesen and Charles Howell III 1:00 p.m. Bud Cauley and Sung Kang 1:10 p.m. Patrick Reed and Adam Scott 1:20 p.m. Russell Knox and Keegan Bradley 1:30 p.m. Jon Rahm and Rory Sabbatini 1:40 p.m. Byeong Hun An and Dustin Johnson 1:50 p.m. Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston 2:00 p.m. Keith Mitchell and Luke List 2:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner and Jason Day 2:20 p.m. Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer 2:30 p.m. Jim Furyk and Ian Poulter 2:40 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy

Round 3 TV Info

Saturday

NBC: 2 – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET

Round 3 Hole Locations