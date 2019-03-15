VIDEO: Rory McIlroy finishes Round 2 with eagle, birdie to share lead

What a back nine for Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy finished his final nine holes of the day 5 under with an eagle on No. 16 and a birdie on 17 to sit T1 with first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood. McIlroy and Fleetwood are 12 under through 36 holes.

McIlroy had the chance to take the outright lead on his final hole Friday, but missed a putt for birdie from about 16 feet on the par 4.

The four-time major champion finished with a 65 with six birdies and the eagle after bogeying No. 1. The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland was coming off a first-round 67 where he finished the opening round in a three-way tie for fifth.

McIlroy and Fleetwood sit three strokes ahead of Jim Furyk and Brian Harman, in a four-way tie for third.

McIlroy’s eagle on No. 16 which put him one stroke behind the lead can be watched below.